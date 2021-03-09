Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson Among Six Cast in Netflix Hybrid Series ‘Lost Ollie’

Netflix has set an all-star cast for the animation-live action hybrid limited series “Lost Ollie.”

Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Kesler Talbot, and Jonathan Groff have all been cast in major roles in the four-episode series.

The show is inspired by the book “Ollie’s Oddyssey” by William Joyce. It follows a lost toy on an epic adventure, searching across the country for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend.

Groff will voice Ollie, a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends. Ollie has a pure spirit with a heart of gold and never ruins a chance to make friends. He’s been best friends with Billy (Talbot) since forever, until one day he ends up in a resale shop with no way home. Though he’s often afraid of the unknown, Ollie puts on a brave face and sets off to find Billy, meeting other toys to help him along the way.

Groff is known for voicing Kristoff in the “Frozen” film franchise. He also starred in the Netflix series “Mindhunters.” He also starred as King George in the Broadway production of “Hamilton,” most recently appearing in the Disney Plus release of the iconic musical. He is repped by CAA and attorney George Sheanshang.

Blige will voice Rosy, a raggedy teddy bear stitched together from other toys. Rosy is a fearless warrior who is deeply passionate with inspiring confidence. While unsure of Ollie at first, she becomes an important ally as she joins them on their journey.

In addition to her music career, Blige previously appeared in Season 1 of the hit Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.” She currently stars in the Starz drama “Power Book II: Ghost.” She also starred in the feature “Mudbound” for Netflix, for which she was nominated for the Academy Awards for best supporting actress and best original song. She is repped by APA and Granderson Des Rochers LLP.

Johnson will play Daddy. Billy’s father James is overworked and stressed, doing his best to take care of Billy and his wife, Sharon (Rodriguez). Sometimes that stress leads to being short with Billy, but he’s doing all he can to make a good life for his son.

Johnson is known for his starring role on “New Girl” and in the Oscar-winning film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” He also previously lent his voice to the Netflix animated series “Hoops.” He is repped by by UTA and Jackoway Austen.

Rodriguez will play Momma. Billy’s mother Sharon is a loving woman who inspires creativity and imagination in her son. She makes sure to cherish their time together, teaching Billy all the things he’ll need to know to find happiness in the future.

Rodriguez is known for her Golden Globe-winning role in The CW dramedy “Jane the Virgin.” She has voiced characters in the Netflix animated shows “Big Mouth” and “Carmen Sandiego,” playing the title character in the latter show. She is repped by WME, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Nelson will voice Zozo, a clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul. Zozo is a true gentleman with a good sense of humor, and after meeting Ollie and hearing his story, he agrees to help Ollie on his journey.

Nelson is known for his collaborations with the Coen Brothers on films like “O Brother, Where Art Tho?” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” He also recently starred in the hit HBO series “Watchmen.” He is repped by UTA and Gateway Management Company.

Talbot will play Billy, a young boy with a mind bursting with creativity. He shares a magical bond with his toy Ollie, a homemade rabbit made by his beloved mother, who joins him on all of his adventures. When Ollie gets lost, Billy embarks on a mission to find him.

Shannon Tindle is the creator and executive producer of “Lost Ollie.” Peter Ramsey will direct and executive produce. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Brandon Oldenburg, CCO of Flight School Studio, and Lampton Enochs. Industrial Light & Magic is creating the CGI characters.