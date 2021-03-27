Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Reveals Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Hader and Nathan Fillion as Guest Stars

Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Hader and Nathan Fillion are joining Hulu and Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.” stop-motion animated series.

During a panel for the series at Monday’s virtual WonderCon, show creators Patton Oswalt (who also voices M.O.D.O.K.) and Jordan Blum revealed several guest stars and answered fan questions.

One such fan question came from Hamm himself, who appeared via video chat to ask, “Who’s going to be playing Iron Man?”

“Uh… you. Does he know it’s him? He recorded it,” Oswalt responded.

Blum then revealed the rest of the guest stars and the roles that they will play on the show. In addition to Hamm as Iron Man, Hader will take on two characters, The Leader and Angar the Screamer, while Goldberg is playing the supervillain Poundcakes and Fillion will voice Wonder Man.

“M.O.D.O.K.” cast members Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero and Jon Daly also appeared on the panel at WonderCon. They voice Jodie Tarleton, Lou Tarleton, Melissa Tarleton and Super-Adaptoid, respectively. Other voice cast members include Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini, Beck Bennett as Austin Van Der Sleet and Sam Richardson as Gary.

“M.O.D.O.K.” follows the Marvel villain after his company, A.I.M., goes bankrupt and he finds himself in the midst of a mid-life crisis. During the WonderCon panel, the cast described the show as a humorous adventure with some emotional, family-focused lessons mixed in. The show is based on the characters and story originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The show is scheduled to release all 10 of its episodes on Hulu May 21. Watch the full panel below.