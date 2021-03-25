‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Casts John Waters (EXCLUSIVE)

John Waters has joined the cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

Waters will be appear in a guest starring role in the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed series, with the exact nature of the character he is playing being kept under wraps. Season 4 is currently in production in New York.

Waters is best known for his work behind the camera, having written and directed films like “Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray,” “Cry-Baby,” and “Cecil B. Demented.” He is also the author of the book “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.” Waters is no stranger to acting, though. He has appeared in small roles in a number of his own films as well as others like “Seed of Chucky,” “Mangus!,” “Excision,” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.” On the TV side, he has been on shows like “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Blacklist,” and “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

He is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan stars as the titular Mrs. Maisel, with the show also starring Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

To date, the series has won 20 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including wins at both awards shows for best comedy series. Borstein has twice won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy, while Brosnahan, Lynch, Shalhoub, and guest star Luke Kirby have also picked up statuettes for the series.