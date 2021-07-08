Marvel’s ‘What If?’ Series Coming to Disney Plus in August, Drops New Trailer

Marvel Studios revealed that its first-ever animated series “What If?” will be released on Aug. 11, with new episodes dropping on Disney Plus every Wednesday.

The animated series will rip the Marvel multiverse wide open, setting up unlimited possibilities for what fans could ultimately see. Each chapter of the 10-episode season will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been radically changed.

Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher, an extraterrestrial being who observes the multiverse but vows to not interfere with events.

A wide array of MCU veterans returned to voice their characters, including the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, who takes on the mantle of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s leader Star-Lord in one episode.

The voice cast includes Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine, and Taika Waititi as Korg.

Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, The Collector, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and Howard the Duck are also in the series, but with different voice actors than their MCU film counterparts.

Watch the trailer below.