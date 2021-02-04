Martin Gero, Brendan Gall Set Wilderness Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’ at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has ordered a new one-hour drama series from Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, Variety has learned exclusively.

The six-episode series is titled “Breathe.” When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements and odds to survive.

Gero and Gall are co-writing and executive producing the series, with Gero executive producing under his Quinn’s House Production company. Warner Bros. Television will produce. Gero and Quinn’s House were previously under an overall deal at WBTV before he moved over to Universal Television last year.

Gero and Gall previously collaborated on the NBC drama series “Blindspot.” Gero created the series and served as showrunner, while Gall was a writer and eventually an executive producer. The show recently aired its fifth and final season. They also set up the social distancing comedy “Connecting” at NBC late last year.

Gall’s other credits include the shows “The L.A. Complex” — which Gero created — as well as “Open Heart” and the feature “The Lovebirds.” He, Gero, and Aaron Abrams got a story by credit on the film, while Gall and Abrams wrote the screenplay. He is repped by Buchwald

In addition to his work on “Blindspot,” Gero has written extensively for the “Stargate” TV universe, writing on the shows “Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate: SG-1,” and “Stargate Universe.” He was an executive producer on “Stargate: Atlantis” and a consulting producer on “Stargate Universe.” Gero is also an executive producer on the upcoming reboot of “Kung Fu” at The CW. He is repped by The Framework Collective and Ziffren Brittenham.

(Pictured: Martin Gero)