Mark Hamill Responds to Praise From ‘The Mandalorian’ Actor Ming-Na Wen: ‘I’m Literally Speechless’

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill has been rendered speechless by recent praise from “The Mandalorian” actor Ming-Na Wen.

The interaction started when Hamill, who made a surprise appearance as Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” tweeted his appreciation for fans’ reactions to his cameo.

“#NoWords – Seeing fan’s reactions to Luke’s return is something I will cherish forever,” Hamill wrote, adding that the experience was “overwhelming” and “very moving.” In a second tweet on the subject, Hamill continued: “I’m a fan myself, so I knew true fans would love it, but to see them thrilled beyond belief with the exuberance of children, whooping it up, screaming in ecstasy, the tears of sheer joy…it’s a rollercoaster of emotions I’ll never forget.”

#NoWords-Seeing fan's reactions to Luke's return is something I will cherish forever. Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me-1/2 https://t.co/gzKn9IVPf6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 31, 2020

Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on “The Mandalorian,” then quote tweeted Hamill to share the impact he has had on her life and career. “You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult,” Wen wrote. “To have shared a scene with you in @TheMandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlights [sic], not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you.”

You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult. To have shared a scene with you in @themandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlight, not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you. 😍❤️ Your fan always,

Ming-Na aka Fennec 🧡 https://t.co/Qoa45A3dhT — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) December 31, 2020

Their exchange reflects the legacy and deep cultural resonance of the Star Wars franchise on multiple generations and counting, with Disney continuing to expand the universe into 10 new series on Disney Plus, as was announced on Disney Investor Day.

To Wen’s praise, Hamill responded: “So this happened & I’m literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa!”

So this happened & I'm literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa! Much❤️, Mar🐫@themandalorian #YoureNotSoBadYourself https://t.co/rSfOTr8AFx — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 2, 2021

Wen’s character was in four episodes of the second season of “The Mandalorian,” and it has been announced that she will also appear in the upcoming series “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”