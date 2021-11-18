Apple TV Plus Unveils ‘Mariah Christmas: The Magic Continues’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus and Mariah Carey released a trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” the holiday spectacular scheduled to debut globally on Dec. 3.

In the trailer, which can be viewed below, Carey is showcased on a golden stage in matching dress, surrounded by performers and a live band in a variety of festive outfits from top hats to red suits. The trailer also features Khalid and Kirk Franklin, as well as Carey’s 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” says Carey.

The holiday special, which is the second such collaboration between the singer/songwriter and Apple TV Plus, will include the first performance of Carey’s new single with Khalid and Franklin, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” as well as a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will also feature an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her children, sharing favorite holiday moments and celebrating the beloved holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The holiday event is executive produced by Carey, along with the director Joseph Kahn, Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand.

