‘Mare of Easttown’ Trailer: Kate Winslet Stars as Detective in HBO Murder Mystery

Kate Winslet takes on a detective fixed on solving a small-town murder in HBO’s new “Mare of Easttown” trailer, which released on Wednesday.

The limited series — created, written and executive produced by showrunner Brad Inglesby — features Winslet in the role of Mare Sheehan, a detective from Pennsylvania. The plot centers around her attempt to solve a local murder while also balancing her own personal life, which is rapidly falling apart around her.

The actor is joined by stars Julianne Nicholson, who plays Mare’s best friend, and Evan Peters, who takes on the role of a county detective tasked with helping Mare solve the crime. The two detectives butt heads over the course of the investigation.

As if solving a murder were not difficult enough, Mare’s life is further complicated by the unsolicited opinions of her mother (Jean Smart) and her strong-headed daughter (Angourie Rice) whom she cares for.

More cast members included in “Mare of Easttown” include Cailee Spaeny, Guy Pearce, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Sosie Bacon, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Joe Tippett, Neal Huff, Phyllis Somerville and Drew Scheid.

The show began filming in 2019 but was forced to delay production when the COVID-19 outbreak shut down many jobs throughout the U.S. in early 2020. Production later resumed. The show was shot in Pennsylvania suburbs, including various parts of Philadelphia.

Craig Zobel serves as director and executive producer for the show, with other executive producers including Gavin O’Connor, Gordon Gray, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal and Kate Winslet.

Watch the trailer below.