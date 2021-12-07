‘Mare of Eastown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years.

Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Eastown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director.

Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and showrunner of the CBS All Access miniseries “One Dollar,” a mystery thriller created by Jason Mosberg where a single dollar bill changing hands in a small town links a group of strangers to a murder. He directed “Akane no Mai,” the Season 2 “Westworld” episode famous for introducing a new park called Shogun World. Other television credits include directing episodes of “American Gods” and “The Leftovers.”

In film, Zobel wrote, directed and produced the 2007 film “Great World of Sound,” which won him the Gotham Award for breakthrough director and the Independent Spirit Award for best first feature. His film “Z for Zachariah” was a 2015 Sundance standout and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Chris Pine and Margot Robbie. His most recent film is 2020’s “The Hunt,” which was produced by Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures and stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts and Ike Barinholtz. Zobel’s other films are “A Letter from My Father,” “Compliance” and “Prince Avalanche.”

Zobel is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.