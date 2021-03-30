Longtime Animation Exec Marci Proietto to Head New 20th Television Animation Production Unit

Longtime 20th animation exec Marci Proietto has been tapped to lead Disney Television Studios’ new production unit, 20th Television Animation, which currently has 11 series in production.

Under Proietto’s leadership as executive vice president of the unit, 20th Television Animation will continue to manage and produce the company’s long-running series, including “Family Guy,” “American Dad,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons,” as well as Apple TV Plus’ “Central Park,” Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” and the streamer’s recently ordered “Koala Man.”

Through the new structure, those shows will no longer fall under 20th Television’s purview. Similar to the newly formed Walt Disney Television Alternative led by Rob Mills, Proietto and her new production unit will report to Walt Disney Television president of entertainment Craig Hunegs.

“This studio is literally the only place I’ve ever worked, and I’ve been fortunate to have a front row seat to the creativity and genius of artists like Matt Groening, Seth MacFarlane, Loren Bouchard and Justin Roiland,” said Proietto, who joined the former 20th Century Fox TV as the assistant to the head of production right out of college. “I love what we get to do and I am grateful to Craig and Dana Walden for this vote of confidence. This is truly a boom time in adult animation and I’m excited to continue to build on the leadership of this studio with this new production unit laser-focused on growing our roster of successful animated series.”

Proietto also oversees “Bless the Harts,” “Duncanville,” “The Great North” and HBO Max’s “The Prince.” In her 29 years at the studio, the exec has worked on an estimated 2,440-plus episodes across 22 animated TV series.

“Many of the greatest family sitcoms on television – ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Solar Opposites,’ ‘Central Park,’ ‘The Great North’ and the list goes on – come from the genius creators 20th Television Animation has assembled and nurtured over the past two decades,” said Hunegs. “Marci has been a part of all of these phenomenal successes. She is an extraordinary executive who is much beloved and respected by our creators and her studio team. And knowing Marci’s relentless passion, we’re just getting started.”