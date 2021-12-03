‘March’ Docuseries at The CW Will Explore HBCU Band Culture (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced a new docuseries titled “March,” which will explore HBCU band culture. The series will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to a Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 27.

With eight parts, “March” focuses on The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, following how the students balance the pressure of band and academics at once. The series is from Stage 13. Executive producers include Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the unscripted competition series “Finding Magic Mike,” which debuts with all seven episodes on Dec. 16. The trailer showcases clips of men at bootcamp, practicing dances and stunts in minimal clothing. The contestants appear to be competing in various challenges from dancing in the rain to performing in the desert. “Nothing is more revealing than a competition that bares it all,” the trailer declares. The cast includes Adam Rodriguez, Alison Faulk, Vincent Marini and Luke Broadlick, with guest judges Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seales and Robin These. Executive producers include Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, David Tibballs and Rodriguez. Anita Brown, Kevin Boyer and Kenny Chan co-executive produce. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

Cartoon Network announced the new original animated series “We Baby Bears” will launch Jan. 1, 2022. This spin-off of the series “We Bare Bears” follows Grizz (Connor Andrade), Panda (Amari McCoy) and Ice Bear (Max Mitchell) as their younger selves traveling in a magical box to fantastic new worlds searching for a place to call home. The original theme song for the series “The Bha Bha Song (We Baby Bears Theme)” is performed by K-Pop group TRI.BE. Manny Hernandez and Daniel Chong serve as executive producers. Watch the opening sequence below.