‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Michael Gandolfini, ‘Hunters’ Alum Zack Schor Join ‘The Offer’ at Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gandolfini and Zack Schor have joined the cast of “The Offer” at Paramount Plus, which tells the story of the making of “The Godfather.”

“The Offer” is a 10-episode series based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), detailing the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Juno Temple also joined the cast as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant.

Gandolfini will play Andy Calhoun, an unexpectedly savvy businessman on the hunt to buy Paramount. Schor will play Fred Gallo, the assistant director running the set of “The Godfather.”

This marks the second role for Gandolfini tied to an iconic mafia project. He most recently starred in the HBO Max film “The Many Saints of Newark,” which served as a prequel to “The Sopranos.” Gandolfini played a teenage Tony Soprano, the Emmy-winning role originally played by his father, James Gandolfini. Prior to that, he also appeared in projects like “The Deuce” on HBO, the Russo Brothers film “Cherry,” and “Ocean’s Eight.”

He is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant.

Schor most recently appeared on the high-profile Amazon series “Hunters” as the younger version of Al Pacino’s character, Meyer Offerman. His other credits include “Bones,” “Entourage,” and “The 10 Year Plan.”

He is repped by Vanguard Management.

Michael Toklin is the creator and executive producer of “The Offer.” Nikki Toscano serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Teller will executive produce in addition to starring. Ruddy is also an executive producer on the series along with Leslie Greif and Dexter Fletcher. Fletcher is also directing the first block of episodes of the series. Paramount Television Studios will produce.