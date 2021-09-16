×

Mandy Patinkin to Star in Hulu Detective Drama Pilot ‘Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem’

Mandy Patinkin
David Buchan/Variety

Mandy Patinkin will star in the detective drama “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem,” which has been ordered to pilot at Hulu.

The series asks the question: How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protégée aim to discover.

Along with Patinkin, the series stars Violett Beane as Imogene, Lauren Patten as Anna,  Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules, Angela Zhou as Teddy, and Rahul Kohli as Sunil.

