Lucasfilm Drops ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Following Offensive Social-Media Posts

Gina Carano is “not currently employed by Lucasfilm,” the company said in a statement Wednesday after controversy erupted over “The Mandalorian” star’s social-media posts.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano shared several offensive posts on her Instagram stories Tuesday night, including one that compared likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

In December, Lucasfilm announced “Rangers of the New Republic,” a direct spinoff of “The Mandalorian” that seemed to suggest a path for her character Cara Dune, a former Rebel trooper who had become a Marshall for the New Republic on the show. Lucasfilm has not yet announced a cast for the new show, however.

More to come …