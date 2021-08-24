‘Magic: The Gathering’ Netflix Animated Series Casts Brandon Routh in Lead Role

The animated “Magic: The Gathering” series at Netflix has cast Brandon Routh in the lead role.

The announcement was made during Wizards of the Coast’s Magic Showcase 2021 stream. Plot details on the series are still being kept under wraps, but it was confirmed that Routh will voice the character Gideon Jura. It was previously announced that the show expands on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are the game’s magic-wielding heroes and villains.

In addition, it was announced that a prequel novel by Django Wexler will be released in conjunction with the series, which is slated to debut in 2022.

The novel, which hails from Del Rey Books, sees Planeswalkers Gideon Jura and Jace Beleren adventuring together as they right wrongs across the multiverse. But with very different insights into what they witness, it is safe to say that the partnership is under quite a bit of strain.

Routh is best known for his starring role in the 2006 film “Superman Returns.” He has also appeared in films like “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.” On the TV side, he returned to the DC fold in the role of Ray Palmer, a.k.a. The Atom, on The CW’s “Arrow.” He went on to reprise that role in both “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” all part of The CW’s DC “Arrow-verse.” He subsequently made an appearance as Superman in the “”Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event for The CW in 2019.

Routh is repped by UTA, Main Title Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

The “Magic: The Gathering” animated series was first announced in 2019. The Russo Brothers were originally attached to oversee the series, but it was recently reported that they had exited the series. Jeff Kline is now leading the show’s creative team. Kline’s new team includes: Steve Melching, who will co-executive produce and serve as story editor, supervising director Audu Paden and writers Nicole Dubuc, Russell Sommer, Dan Frey and Taneka Stotts. Izzy Medrano will serve as art director, and the animation will be done by Snowball Studios, replacing Bardel Entertainment.

The “Magic: The Gathering” tabletop card game was created by Richard Garfield and first released in 1993. Since then, the game has spawned a digital game, esports league, comic book series, and a best-selling novel. It has been published in 11 languages in over 70 countries.