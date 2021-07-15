Madonna ‘Madame X’ Documentary to Premiere in October on Paramount Plus (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus will premiere Madonna’s new documentary, “Madame X,” on Oct. 8.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

From MTV Entertainment Studios and directors Ricardo Gomes and SKNX, “Madame X” captures Madonna’s performance as her Madame X persona in Lisbon, Portugal. (Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and brining light to dark places.) Helmed by the singer, the tour was developed by creative producer Jamie King, co-director and lead choreographer Megan Lawson, choreographer Damien Jalet, costume designer Eyob Yohannes, set designer Ric Lipson and musical director Kevin Antunes.

The documentary celebrates the 2019 album of the same name and features new music, fan-favorite hits and 48 on-stage performers.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere,” said Bruce Gillmer, COO, music, Paramount Plus and president of music, music talent, programming and events, ViacomCBS.

Watch the teaser below.

