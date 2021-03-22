‘Made For Love’ To Premiere in April on HBO Max (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max announced the release date for its new dark comedy, “Made For Love,” and Disney greenlit “Zombies 3.”

DATES

“Made For Love,” a dark comedy adapted from Alissa Nutting‘s novel of the same name, will debut on HBO Max with the first three episodes on April 1. The show follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a 30-something woman escaping a toxic marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), who has implanted a futuristic monitoring device in her brain. Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote and Ray Romano also star in “Made For Love,” which is executive produced by Nutting, showrunner Christina Lee, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Paramount Television Studios is the studio. The series is directed by Alethea Jones and Stephanie Laing, who also serves as co-executive producer. Watch a trailer below.

Comedy Central has announced that “Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson” will premiere on April 9. The new interview-based series follows Robinson embarking on wild adventures and new experiences with celebrities such as Kevin Bacon, Gabrielle Union and Hasan Minhaj. Watch a trailer below.

Season 2 of “Izzy’s Koala World” will premiere April 20 on Netflix. The series centers around Izzy Bee, an Australian 11-year-old who takes care of displaced koalas from her home on Magnetic Island. “Izzy’s Koala World” is produced by Group Nine Studios and The Dodo, in partnership with Nomadica Films. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video debuted a for “Them,” the new terror anthology series from creator Little Marvin. The 10-episode first season, premiering April 9, follows a Black family in the 1950s that moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood and faces malevolence from their neighbors and supernatural forces alike. “Them” stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd and Ryan Kwanten. Little Marvin executive produces alongside Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews and Don Kurt. “Them” is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Watch the trailer below.

Ahead of the March 29 “Race to the Center of the Earth” premiere, National Geographic shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming adventure race competition series with Variety. Team North America features David Bacon, Mindy Murphy and Paul Montague Jr., coworkers at Denver-based recruiting company BW Bacon; Team Russia includes Anchorage, Ala. police force members Jeremy Conkling, Angelina Fraize and Chris Nelson; Team South America consists of San Diego rock climbers Autumn Fryer, Jon Irwin and Sierra Knot, and James Batey, Jay Wyatt and Marilina Kim, who work together at an experimental high school in Seattle, make up Team Southeast Asia. Watch the clip below.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney has greenlit “Zombies 3,” the intergalactic third installment of the music-driven Disney Channel franchise. Production will begin this spring in Toronto, with Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim returning as the cheerleader-zombie couple Addison and Zed. “Zombies 3,” directed by Paul Hoen, will follow Addison and Zed in their final year at Seabrook High as extraterrestrial beings begin to infiltrate the town. The film is written by David Light and Joseph Raso, who also serve as executive producers alongside Suzanne Farwell. “Zombies 3” is a production of Bloor Street Productions.

PROGRAMMING

Lifetime announced that “Women Making History,” a one-hour special that celebrates female trailblazers, is set to premiere March 30. The program will feature prominent women Vice President Kamala Harris, Andra Day, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Crystal Echo Hawk and Amanda Nguyen, along with everyday frontline heroes such as Carla Brown and Kelly O’Neill. “Women Making History” is executive produced by Sharon Scott of Category 6 Media and Dawn Porter of Trilogy Films, who also directs. Amy Winter and Shura Davison serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

DEVELOPMENT

Mattel, Inc. and Mission Control Media announced the development of “Barbie Fashion Battle,” a reality competition show centered around designing for the iconic fashion doll, Barbie. The show, which will feature 12 adult contestants separated into two fashion houses, aims to discover the next generation of designers. The winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to design their own line of Barbie doll fashions for Mattel. Adam Bonnett will serve as an executive producer for Mattel Television, while Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian will serve as executive producers for Mission Control Media.

LATE NIGHT

Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Cohen and Aaron Frazer will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Robert Downey Jr., Walter Isaacson and Sebastián Yatra & Guyanaa will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Ken Jeong, Eddie Izzard, Griff and Ash Soan, while David Tennant and Joy Downer will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and Melinda Gates will be on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”