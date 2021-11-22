‘MacGruber’ Gets December Launch Date at Peacock, First-Look Photos

After more than a decade, “MacGruber” is back: The comedy series based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock.

All eight episodes of the first season will be released in a binge format, with Will Forte reprising his titular role. This time around, MacGruber is being released from prison, where he has been for the more than a decade since the events of the film. (He has been serving a life sentence after the death of Dieter Von Cunth, played by Val Kilmer in the film.) To get more of a glimpse of what his life has been like behind bars, Peacock released an in-depth prison interview with the character, which you can watch below.

In the series, though, his new mission is to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). But MacGruber won’t have to do it alone, as he reassembles his old team of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe). See some first look images of the team below.

Others who may be of help to the team as they try to keep the world safe are Sam Elliott as Perry, Laurene Fishburne as General Barrett Fasoose and Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst. On the flip side, Timothy V. Murphy returns as Constantine Bach, a notable adversary to MacGruber.

The show is written and executive produced by Forte, John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who all serve as showrunners. Solomon and Taccone also direct. Other executive producers are Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David. “MacGruber” hails from Universal Television and Broadway Video.

