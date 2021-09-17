Lynette Howell Taylor Inks First-Look TV Deal With Endeavor Content

Emmy and Academy Award-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor and her production banner 51 Entertainment have inked a first-look TV deal with Endeavor Content to develop and create premium scripted and unscripted shows for both streamers and linear networks. 51 Entertainment currently has film projects in the works with the global content studio behind series such as “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Severance.”

“Lynette is an incredible creative producer with relentless focus on telling bold and impactful stories. Building on our film successes together into TV is a natural extension of many years together championing great filmmakers and creators,” Endeavor Co-Presidents Content Chris Rice and Graham Taylor said in a statement.

“Having enjoyed collaborating on the film side, we are excited to extend this fantastic relationship with our Endeavor Content partners to create iconic television content, exploring new avenues for storytelling,” Howell Taylor added. “They truly support the creative process, the artists behind their shows and provide producers and creators tremendous flexibility to develop game-changing, culture-driven content.”

Howell Taylor’s multiple film and TV production credits include HBO’s limited series “I Know This Much Is True” starring Mark Ruffalo, Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” Gavin O’Connor’s “The Accountant” for Warner Bros., and Derek Cianfrance’s “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Blue Valentine.” She also produced the 92nd Academy Awards (2020), which obtained nine Emmy nominations.

Along with the news of the pact, 51 Entertainment announced that Flora Hackett, former literary packaging agent for WME, would be joining the company as a producer and an executive. While at WME, Hackett repped authors for their media rights and brokered the sale of high-profile series such as “Anatomy of a Scandal” on Netflix and “Pam and Tommy” on Hulu. Hackett will work with 51 Entertainment’s film and television producer Samantha Houman (“6 Balloons,” “Captain Fantastic”), and director of development Sammy Rosenthal.