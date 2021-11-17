‘The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe,’ New Investigative Documentary From Discovery Plus and BuzzFeed Studios, to Debut in December (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery Plus, in partnership with BuzzFeed Studios, will premiere “The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe” on the streamer on Dec. 13.

In a new investigation into the LuLaRoe clothing company — which launched tens of thousands of print leggings into the world — Discovery Plus promises previously unreported accounts about the multi-level marketing company. The documentary will feature BuzzFeed News’ Stephanie McNeal, who published an in-depth investigation into LuLaRoe in Feb. 2020.

Variety is exclusively premiering the trailer above.

“The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe,” according to the announcement, delves into “parts of the story that haven’t been heard before, including recent developments and first-hand accounts from sources who are speaking out for the first time.” Past employees — not only retail consultants who were scammed, but also warehouse workers and designers — will be featured in the documentary.

Among those interviewed in “The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe” are Rick Ross, an expert in cults; Amanda Montell, the author of the 2021 nonfiction book “Cultish”; and Christina Hinks, a blogger who was at the vanguard of exposing LuLaRoe (whom the company sued in 2017).

Here’s the official description of “The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe:”

“The film shines a light on present day LuLaRoe at the company’s most recent incentive trip in Cancun, Mexico called LuLaRoe D.R.E.A.M 2021. Here, we meet LuLaRoe’s first ever retailer and see that the company is still going strong, despite the growing community of Facebook activists, including former customers and retailers, who are determined to stop at nothing to take down the organization. Experts in the documentary reflect on how LuLaRoe seduced thousands of recruits, some of whom ended up risking their homes, their bank accounts, and their relationships with close family and friends – all in an effort to be their own boss by selling LuLaRoe leggings. The film explores the psychological techniques used by multi-level marketers, and how the company harnessed the full power of social media to onboard a massive pool of retailers.”

The trailer illustrates why LuLaRoe has drawn in so many people. “MLM stands for ‘moms losing money,'” says one woman featured in the documentary.

LuLaRoe’s ethical infractions, as well as the lives the company has ruined, were also recently examined in Amazon’s docuseries “LuLaRich,” which premiered in September.

“The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe” was produced by Left/Right, A Red Arrow Studios Company, in association with BuzzFeed Studios for TLC.

(Disclosure: This reporter formerly worked at BuzzFeed News.)