Amazon Unveils Trailer for ‘LuLaRich,’ Investigative Docuseries About the LuLaRoe Pyramid Scheme

Amazon Prime Video announced that the investigative docuseries “LuLaRich” will drop on Sept. 10, and unveiled a trailer for the series.

“LuLaRich” is a four-part docuseries — from “Fyre Fraud” documentarians Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason — examining the pyramid scheme that was (and shockingly still is) LuLaRoe. The explosive growth of the clothing company, which began as a multi-level marketing scam in which people (mostly women) sold leggings to one another, while also signing up new retailers to be beneath them in the pyramid, has played out, as so many evil things do, mostly on Facebook. The doc series features former retailers and LulaRoe staffers as talking heads, who’ve tried to dig themselves out from their ruined lives.

Shockingly, LuLaRoe’s co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham also sat down for an interview with the filmmakers, and try to happy-talk their way out of what they’ve done. Their interview stands in sharp contrast to damning footage of them (and others in the company) being deposed by the state of Washington in a lawsuit against LuLaRoe.

Co-directors and executive producers Nason and Furst said: “‘LuLaRich’ is a modern comedy of errors with important social commentary. We knew from day one that the world needed another look at this wacky MLM-turned-dumpster-fire, and think this could be the birth of a whole new doc genre… True-Comedy.”

“LuLaRich” is a production of Amazon Studios and The Cinemart, the production company started by Furst, Nason and Mike Gasparro. The Cinemart also created “Fyre Fraud” for Hulu, the Netflix docuseries “The Pharmacist” and “Time: The Kalief Browder Story.”

Gasparro, Blye Pagon Faust and Cori Shepherd Stern executive produce “LuLaRich” alongside Nason and Furst.