Lucy Hale to Star in AMC, Alibi Crime Drama Series ‘Ragdoll’ From ‘Killing Eve’ Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucy Hale has signed on for a starring role in the AMC-Alibi series “Ragdoll,” Variety has learned exclusively.

In the six-episode show, which was ordered to series back in February, six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the “Ragdoll.” Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). The “Ragdoll Killer” taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole. Filming is set to commence this spring for a premiere later this year.

Hale is best known for her starring role in the hit series “Pretty Little Liars,” which ran for seven seasons and 160 episodes. She has also starred in the shows “Life Sentence,” “Katy Keene,” and “Privileged,” among others. On the feature side, she recently completed filming “Borrego,” on which she is also an executive producer, and has starred in films such as “A Nice Girl Like You,” “Truth or Dare,” “Son of the South,” and “The Unicorn.” She will also be seen in the upcoming romcom “The Hating Game,” based on the book by Sally Thorne.

She is repped by ICM and Reel Talent.

“Ragdoll” will air on AMC in the U.S. and Alibi in the U.K. Freddy Syborn will serve as the lead writer and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, one of BBC Studios invested indie production companies, will also executive produce. Sid Gentle Films also produces the hit BBC America series “Killing Eve.”

Dan McDermott and Kristin Jones will take the lead for AMC and Philippa Collie Cousins, commissioning editor of drama for UKTV, will be executive producer for Alibi. Lizzie Rusbridger will produce. The show was commissioned for AMC by McDermott and Jones and for Alibi by Cousins, with head of scripted Pete Thornton. It was ordered by Emma Ayech, channel director for Alibi. At UKTV, Richard Watsham is the director of commissioning and Adrian Wills is genre general manager for drama and lifestyle.