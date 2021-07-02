‘Lovecraft Country’ Will Not Return for Season 2 at HBO

“Lovecraft Country” is not being renewed for a second season at HBO, Variety has confirmed.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,'” HBO said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The series debuted its first — and now only — season in August 2020. The move to not proceed with more of the series is not altogether unexpected, as the show was based on the solo novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. HBO has made similar decisions with other series, such as “Big Little Lies.” That show only received a second season after the author of the book on which it was based, Liane Moriarty, penned original material to serve as the basis for another season.

“Lovecraft Country” followed 25-year-old Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia “Leti” Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father. They must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback. The series also starred Michael K. Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Jamie Chung.

The series was written and executive produced by Misha Green. In addition to Green, Jordan Peele executive produced through his Monkeypaw Productions banner. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson also executive produced through Bad Robot Productions. David Knoller was also an executive producer. Other executive producers include episode 1 director Yann Demange and episodes 2 and 3 director Daniel Sackheim. David Knoller executive produced episode 1 of the series.

The show received strong critical praise upon its release, including earning a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series earlier this year. The show is also eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards.

