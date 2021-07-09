‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Misha Green Sets Apple Overall Deal

“Lovecraft Country” creator Misha Green has signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple in a competitive situation.

Under the deal, Green will create and develop television projects for Apple’s streaming platform. News of the deal comes just days after it was announced that “Lovecraft Country” will not return for a second season at HBO. Green developed the series for television, with the first season having been based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. She also served as showrunner and executive producer.

The show received strong critical praise upon its release, including earning a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series earlier this year. The show is also eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards.

Green is also known for co-creating and executive producing the WGN America series “Underground,” on which she was also co-showrunner. The critically-acclaimed series followed men and women in pre-Civil War America who fought for their freedom on the Underground Railroad. Jurnee Smollett-Bell collaborated with Green on both “Underground” and “Lovecraft Country.”

The deal with Apple reunites her with Apple’s heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who previously ran “Underground” producer Sony Pictures Television, as well as Apple’s head of programming Matt Cherniss, who was president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios.

Green’s other TV credits include “Sons of Anarchy,” “Heroes,” “Helix,” and “Spartacus.” She is also attached to write and direct the feature “Tomb Raider 2” in what will mark her feature directorial debut.

She is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.