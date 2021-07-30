‘Love, Victor’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“Love, Victor” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, Variety has learned.

Season 2 of the series, which takes place after the events of the film “Love, Simon,” debuted on the streamer back in June. Both seasons of the show to date have consisted of 10 episodes.

In the series, Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) is a new student at Creekwood High who has just moved with his family from rural Texas to Atlanta. On top of all the usual high school pressures of making friends and fitting in, Victor is still figuring out his sexuality – a tricky subject in his religious family. Reaching out to Simon for advice, Victor slowly but surely learns to be his authentic self and to trust the message from the film – that everyone deserves a great love story.

In Season 2, a newly out-of-the-closet Victor entered his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji (George Sear).

The cast for the series also includes Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz.

The film’s original writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy. 20th Television is the studio behind the series.