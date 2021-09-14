HBO Max Announces ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Releases Teaser (TV New Roundup)

HBO Max announced that Season 2 of “Love Life” will premiere Oct. 28 with its first three episodes.

Then, the second three episodes of the 10-episode season will stream on Nov. 4, with the final four concluding on Nov. 11.

The second season of the romantic dramedy centers on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper), who comes out of a years-long relationship and is forced to once again look for the perfect love he thought he had already found.

The season also stars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell. Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb and John Earl Jelks are recurring guest stars and Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Steven Boyer are guest stars. Keith David narrates. Season 1’s Anna Kendrick, who also executive produces, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune will appear.

In addition to Kendrick, “Love Life” is executive produced by showrunners Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams, as well as Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

Watch a teaser for the new season below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Netflix announced that Season 2 of “Locke and Key” will premiere on Oct. 22. In the series, after their father is mysteriously murdered, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. The cast includes Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Bill Heck, Thomas Mitchell Barnett, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Hallea Jones, Aaron Ashmore, Liyuo Abere and Brendan Hines. Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averil serve as showrunners and executive produce for IDW along with Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams. Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs produce for Circle of Confusion, while Lindsey Springer, John Weber and Frank Siracusa produce for Take 5. Watch a teaser for Season 2 below.

Netflix announced that animated “Maya and the Three” will also premiere on Oct. 22. The series follows a warrior princess named Maya, who is told by the gods of the underworld that her life is forfeit to the god of war. Maya embarks on a quest to save her family, friends and self. The cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza and Rita Moreno. Jorge R. Gutiérrez serves as creator, writer, director and executive producer. Co-executive producers are Silvia Olivas and Jeff Ranjo with Candie Kelty Langdale and Doug Langdale as consulting producers. Olivas and the Langdales also write, with Ranjo as head of story.

CNN Films announced that upcoming documentary “The Lost Sons” will premiere on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. with a second broadcast at 11 p.m., followed by streaming access via CNN on Demand through Oct. 26. The film investigates the mystery of the identity of Paul Fronczak, a man who was kidnapped from a Chicago hospital shortly after his birth in 1964, then found in New Jersey two years later and was believed to have been returned to his family. Fronczak narrates his journey of searching for the truth about what happened to him and who his family is. “The Lost Sons” was produced in association with Campfire, with Raw’s Liesel Evans and CNN’s Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton executive producing. Ursula Macfarlane directs. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a new trailer and the key art for “Maid,” a limited series premiering on Oct. 1. Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” the 10-episode series follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother who becomes a housekeeper to make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness while raising her daughter Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet). Other members of the cast include Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, Andie MacDowell, Raymond Ablack, BJ Harrison, Xavier de Guzman, Aimee Carrero and Toby Levins. Molly Smith Metzler serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Land, John Wells, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow and Brett Hedblom. John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television produce. See the trailer and key art below.

RENEWALS

HGTV announced that “Unsellable” has been renewed for a 13-episode third season. The show stars sisters and real estate agents Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis as they help struggling homeowners sell their “unsellable” homes quickly. “Unsellable Houses” is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

HGTV also announced that “Everything But the House” has been renewed for a 10-episode second season. In the series, Lara Spencer and a team of appraisers help homeowners clear out their houses and sell their clutter. “Everything But the House” is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

Additionally, HGTV announced that “Inside Out” has been renewed for an eight-episode first season. The series follows real estate agent and interior designer Carmine Sabatella and landscape designer Mike Pyle compete with each other to get larger portions of their clients’ renovation budgets as they update the interiors and exteriors of their homes. “Inside Out” is produced by House8 Media.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix announced that Season 2 of reality dating series “Love is Blind” will debut in February 2022. In the show, singles date each other in “pods,” unable to see each other, and cannot meet face to face until they get engaged. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a video where Chloe Veitch of reality series “Too Hot to Handle” and “The Circle” visits the pods and tries to make a connection with some other reality stars. Watch the video below.

GREENLIGHTS

Binge and Ubisoft announced a new live action series based on the video game franchise “Driver.” The games follow undercover agent and ex-race car driver John Tanner, who aims to take down the local crime syndicate. The series will be produced by Ubisoft Film and Television alongside Allan Ungar and Vincent Talenti for Binge. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Genevieve Jones will serve as executive producers.

LATE NIGHT

Kendall Jenner and Antoni Porowski will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with a special guest performance from “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” Magic Johnson, Steve Lemme, Kevin Heffernan and The Marias will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while Kate Hudson, Jon Bernthal and Natasha Brown will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Justice Stephen Breyer and Chris Turner will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Cobie Smulders and Regina Hall will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”