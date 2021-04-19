Netflix’s ‘Love, Death & Robots’ Season 2 to Premiere in May (TV News Roundup)

Anything goes in the futuristic anthology series “Love, Death & Robots,” returning for Volume 2 May 14 on Netflix.

“Love, Death & Robots” is presented by creator Tim Miller and director David Fincher and Volume 2 consists of eight animated shorts that range from four to 15 minutes in length and feature explorers seeking new planets, aliens running amok and a dog-walking robot.

The shorts, which are animated in such studios as Passion Pictures, Blink Industries, Axis Animation and Miller’s own Blur Studio are “Automated Customer Service,” “Ice,” “Pop Squad,” “Snow in the Desert,” “The Tall Grass,” “All Through the House,” “Life Hutch” and “The Drowned Giant.”

Miller and Fincher executive produce alongside Jennifer Miller and Joshua Donen. Jennifer Yuh Nelson joins Volume 2 as a supervising director.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Condé Nast Entertainment announced the appointment of Sarah Amos to vice president, development and production (non-fiction TV, documentaries). The new poisition is part of CNE’s prioritization of a global entertainment strategy and growing film, TV and audio business. Amos will report to Helen Estabrook, head of CNE’s film and television division. Previously, Amos served as the VP of development and production for Marvel Entertainment’s New Media division.

LATE NIGHT

Michael Strahan, Tig Notaro and Emmy Blotnick will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Riz Ahmed and Andra Day will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Anthony Hopkins, Florian Zeller and Sen. Mazie Hirono will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; Catherine Zeta-Jones, Wyatt Russell and Emmanuelle Caplette will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Ron Funches and Karol G, and Nick Offerman will be on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”