Louis C.K. Makes Return to Stand-Up With Nationwide Tour Starting Next Week

Comedian Louis C.K., whose career derailed after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017, is making a return to stand-up comedy in a nationwide tour beginning next week, he announced on his website.

Revealed on Wednesday, C.K. has shows in 30 cities, including New York, Chicago, Detroit, San Diego, Philadelphia, Boston and more. His first stand-up show is set for the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on August 13, with a follow-up show the next night. The tour ends at the Orpheum Theater in Boston on December 11.

In 2017, C.K. was accused by multiple women of masturbating in front of them during the onset of the #MeToo era. In a report by the New York Times, comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov alleged that C.K. invited them to his hotel room during the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colo., in 2002 and stripped naked and began to masturbate. Comedian Rebecca Corry also told the Times that while she was working with C.K. on a TV pilot in 2005, he allegedly asked her if he could go to her dressing room and masturbate while she watched.

Last year, C.K. released a comedy special on his website where he made light of his sexual misconduct allegations.

“How was your last couple of years? How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys? Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?” he asks the crowd in the special. He continued, “I learned a lot. I learned how to eat alone in a restaurant with people giving me the finger from across the room.”

In addition to his U.S. tour dates, C.K. also has international shows set for Ukraine, Germany, Denmark and Romania in 2022.