‘Loudermilk’ Season 3 Headed to Amazon

“Loudermilk” will get its second wind at Amazon

After temporarily losing its home on AT&T’s now-defunct Audience Network, Sony Pictures Television has announced that Season 1 and Season 2 of the Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort co-created comedy will premiere on Amazon’s SVOD service Friday, March 12. Additionally, a premiere date for the Ron Livingston-starring series’ third season will be determined and unveiled soon. Farrelly (“Dumb and Dumber”) and Mort (“The Colbert Report”) return to write and executive produce.

“I could not be more pleased that ‘Loudermilk’ is finding a second life on Prime Video,” Farrelly commented in a statement. “It’s a show that I’m extremely proud of and one that deserves to be seen by all. I would argue that it has the best ensemble cast on television and deserves to be in the conversation with ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Cobra Kai,’ shows that started on one network but found a much wider audience on another. This show is going to give you binge-watching at its best!”

“Loudermilk” centers on Sam Loudermilk (Livingston), a former music critic, recovering alcoholic and now a substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about, well, everything. He is unapologetically uncensored and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Season 3 will pick up after the events of Season 2, wherein Loudermilk relapses in New Orleans, has a falling out with his best friend and sponsor and heads back to Seattle to try to piece his world back together. With his “Sober Friends” meeting hijacked, a messy new relationship, and a stumbling start back into writing, Loudermilk is forced to do a little soul searching. While he still has the ability to help those around him, Loudermilk just may find that the person who needs the most work is himself.

Before Audience Network shuttered and began its transition into a preview channel for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max last May, Audience Network had ordered a 10-episode half-hour “Loudermilk” renewal for Season 3 in December 2018. The comedy was supposed to begin shooting in Spring 2019 in Vancouver and had already wrapped production when AT&T pulled the plug on the network.

In addition to Livingston, the series stars Will Sasso, Anja Savcic, Timothy Webber, Brian Regan, Jackie Flynn, Ricky Blitt, Viv Leacock, Sam Bob, and Tyler Layton-Olson.

Sony Pictures Television distributes the series globally. Farrelly and his brother, fellow screenwriter and producer Bobby Farrelly, will share directing duties. Big Branch Productions’ Bart Peters and Mark Burg will executive produce alongside Farrelly and Mort.