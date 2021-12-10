Lou Diamond Phillips and Daughter Gracie Phillips to Guest Star on Fox’s ‘Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen.

The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Lou will play Joe Fabroa, described as a charming, handsome, self-centered, luxury car salesman. He also happens to be the anonymous bone marrow donor for Luca that backed out at the last minute after Thony travelled from the Philippines for a lifesaving transplant for her son. When Thony appeals to Joe to reconsider donating, they go through an unexpected journey together that changes all of their lives.

Gracie will play Grace Fabroa, who has been estranged from her father since her mother’s death. So when Thony and Fiona (Martha Millan) show up at her front door looking for her father, she is wary of what they want from them. Sensing their honesty, Grace reluctantly helps them, which prompts Thony to do a good deed in return.

The role keeps Lou in business with Fox, having previously starred on the network’s crime drama “Prodigal Son” for two seasons. His other recent credits include “Longmire,” “You’re the Worst,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” He received an Primetime Emmy nomination for best actor in a short form drama or comedy for the History Channel project “The Crossroads Of History” and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Amazon’s “Conversations in L.A.” Phillips is also known for his roles in films like “La Bamba,” “Young Guns” and “Young Guns 2.”

He is repped by Global Artists Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

In addition to her work as a model, Gracie has previously appeared in shows like “24” as well as the Hallmark movie “Love Takes Wings,” which was directed by her father. She is repped by Global Artists Agency.

“The Cleaning Lady,” which is based on the Argentinian series ““La Chica Que Limpia,” will debut on Fox on Jan. 3, 2022. Miranda Kwok serves as writer and executive producer, with Melissa Carter executive producing and serving as showrunner. Shay Mitchell also executive produces via Amore & Vita Productions, Inc., with Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also executive producing. Michael Offer directed and executive produced the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment produce.