Lorraine Toussaint Signs With Paradigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Lorraine Toussaint has signed with Paradigm, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be represented by Frontline Management, Jill Fritzo PR, and Myman Greenspan.

Toussaint currently stars in the CBS reboot of “The Equalizer” opposite Queen Latifah. The show was renewed for a second season earlier this week. She will next be seen alongside Idris Elba in the Netflix film “Concrete Cowboy” on April 2. The film had its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Toussaint’s other recent credits include the Showtime drama series “Your Honor” with Bryan Cranston as well as the feature “The Glorias” with Julianne Moore.

She received widespread critical acclaim for her starring role in Season 2 of the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black” as the villainous inmate Vee. She would go on to win a Critics Choice Award for her time on the series. Her other TV credits include shows such as “The Village,” “Into the Badlands,” “Any Day Now,” and “She-Ra and the Princess of Power.”

On the feature side, Toussaint has had roles in critically-acclaimed projects such as Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” which detailed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. She also starred in Julia Hart’s “Fast Color” along with Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Strathairn. Other feature credits include “”Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark,” “Middle of Nowhere,” “Dangerous Minds,” “The Soloist,” “Girls Trip,” and many more.

In 2020, Toussaint created the Mothers & Sons 2020 Project with the goal of highlighting the importance of black lives and the power of their vote. The project features several sets of mothers and their famous sons, including Blair Underwood and his mother, Marilyn; Mykelti Williamson and his mother, Elaine; Edwin and Aldis Hodge and their mother, Yolette; and Jovan Adepo and his mother, Lola, among others.