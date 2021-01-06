‘Lords of Dogtown’ Series in the Works at IMDB TV

A “Lords of Dogtown” series is in the works at IMDB TV, Variety has learned.

The one-hour drama is set in the 1970s skateboarding scene in southern California and centers on a hell-raising teenage girl growing up in the foster care system. She falls in with a crowd of skaters who idolize the famed Zephyr Skateboard Team.

Kat Candler is attache to write and executive produce the project. Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman will executive produce under their overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, with Catherine Hardwicke also executive producing. Sony Pictures TV will produce.

The Zephyr Skateboard Team helped inspire the skateboard crazy in the U.S. in the 1970s, which was chronicled in the critically acclaimed 2001 documentary feature “Dogtown and Z-Boys.” The doc, which was directed by Zephyr team member Stacy Peralta, then inspired the 2005 feature film “Lords of Dogtown.” Peralta wrote the screenplay for the film with Hardwicke directing.

Candler previously served as showrunner on the OWN series “Queen Sugar” during the show’s third season. She is currently developing a series at TNT with “Queen Sugar” creator Ava DuVernay. Candler has also directed multiple episodes of “Queen Sugar,” along with shows like “13 Reasons Why” at Netflix, “Sorry for Your Loss” at Facebook Watch, and “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” at USA Network. She most recently directed the pilot for the CW series “The Republic of Sarah” and is known for her feature “Hellion,” which played in competition at the Sundance Film Festival.

She is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Gang Tyre