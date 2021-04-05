Loki Fixes Alternate Timelines in New Disney Plus Trailer

Marvel fans are getting a brand new look at the God of Mischief’s return in the latest “Loki” trailer, released on Monday morning.

In the new trailer, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is magically imprisoned by a group called the Time Keepers, who force him to fix the rips in the flow of time that he’s caused. When Loki picked up the mystical Tesseract during the time-traveling shenanigans in “Avengers: Endgame,” he inadvertently broke reality and caused several branching timelines in the process. Led by Owen Wilson’s mysterious character, the Time Keepers are keen on using the Asgardian god’s “unique Loki perspective” to travel to the alternate realities and fix them.

Loki, a master schemer who caused trouble for his half-brother Thor and the Avengers, says to Wilson’s character, “It is adorable you think you can manipulate me. I’m 10 steps ahead of you.”

“We’ve studied almost every moment of your entire life, you’ve literally stabbed people in the back like 50 times,” Wilson’s character says. To which Loki replies, “Well, I’ll never do it again!”

A close eye will also notice that Loki visits a red-haired character that looks conspicuously similar to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, who sacrificed herself on the planet Vormir in “Avengers: Endgame” to help the Avengers recover the Infinity Stones and beat Thanos. Could Johansson make a cameo in this time-hopping series?

In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Wunmi Mosaku, Sasha Lane and Erika Coleman round out the cast.

“Loki” premieres on Disney Plus on June 11. Watch the trailer below.