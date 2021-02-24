‘Loki’ Gets June Premiere Date at Disney Plus

“Loki,” the next Marvel Studios project for Disney Plus, will premiere June 11 on the streamer.

Additionally, Disney Plus announced the rest of its spring and early summer slate as follows: “Big Shot” will premiere April 16; “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will launch May 4; “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 2 will begin on May 14; “Zenimation” Season 2 will premiere June 11; “The Mysterious Benedict Society” will debut June 25; “Monsters at Work” will begin July 2; “Turner & Hooch” will launch July 16, and “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Live” will premiere July 23.

Following “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” will be the latest MCU project to shift from big screen to small. It follows the titular God of Mischief (played by Tom Hiddleston) as he steps out of his brother’s shadow and takes places after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” The show comes from head writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron and also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

“Big Shot” centers on a hotheaded men’s basketball coach (played by John Stamos) who gets kicked out of the NCAA and takes a job at an all-girls high school where he learns that he must start coaching with empathy and vulnerability. But by learning how to connect with his players, Coach Marvyn Korn begins to grow as a person, the team members take themselves more seriously, and they all begin to find “their footing both on and off the court.” In addition to Stamos, “Big Shot” stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Eve Custodio, Cricket Wampler and Yvette Nicole Brown. It was created by David E. Kelley, who executive produces alongside Dean Lorey, Brad Garrett and Bill D’Elia, and it hails from ABC Signature.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is an animated take on the classic film franchise, following the elite and experimental clones of the titular Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy immediately after the Clone War. First introduced in the previous series “The Clone Wars,” members of this group are a unique squad who vary genetically from the Clone Army, each possessing a singular exceptional skill that makes them effective soldiers.

The second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” sees the East High Wildcats preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical. They face off against their rivals at North High in a prestigious but cutthroat theater competition, which sees loyalties tested, ballads belted and wigs snatched. The series stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, who wrote new solo songs for this season, as well as Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. This season also welcomes Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel as guest stars. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” was created and is executive produced by Tim Federle.

Meanwhile, the second season of “Zenimation” highlights scenes from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Moana” and “Bambi” (the latter two of which you can see first looks below). Paying tribute to both the visual and sound artists who create Disney Animation’s films, the show creates a “mindfulness soundscape experience” and is created and edited by David Bess and executive produced by Amy Astley.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” based on the best-selling novel series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, is set at a boarding school known as the Institute, in which a group of orphans are tasked with foiling a nefarious plot while creating a family along the way. It stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. The late Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay executive produce alongside showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin. The series comes from Sonar Entertainment and 20th Television. See a first look below.

“Monsters at Work” returns to the beloved “Monsters Inc” universe, taking place the day after the titular power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis and follows Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman), who always dreamed of becoming a Scarer — until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. The voice cast also includes Billy Crystal and John Goodman, reprising their roles as Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, respectively, as well as returning cast members John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor’s dad, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. New monsters are voiced by Henry Winkler, who plays Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower; Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler as Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Bobs Gannaway.

A continuation of the 1989 buddy film of the same name, “Turner & Hooch” centers on an ambitious but “buttoned-up” US Marshal Scott Turner (Josh Peck) who inherits a big, unruly dog and soon realizes that dog is the partner he needs. Peck’s character is not a reimagined version of the Scott Turner Tom Hanks played in the film, but rather his son. The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s human partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the head of the US Marshals dog training program. Five different French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff. The show is produced by 20th Television and sees Matt Nix as creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere; Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer. See a first look at Peck and one of the French Mastiffs in their roles below.

“Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life” centers on the titular troublemaking chipmunks as they try to “live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures.” In this upcoming animated series that mixes classic-style cartoon comedy and contemporary storytelling, nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. The season consists of 36 seven-minute episodes that are directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice at Xilam Animation.