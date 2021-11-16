Lizzy Caplan To Star In ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Series at FX on Hulu

Lizzy Caplan is set to star in upcoming limited series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble,” FX confirmed to Variety. It is believed that she has been cast as Libby, the narrator of the nine-episode series, which will stream on FX on Hulu.

Adapted from Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel of the same name, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” follows Toby Fleishman, a 40-something recent divorcé who enjoys diving into the world of dating apps until his ex-wife Rachel disappears, leaving him and their children with no idea of where she is or whether she’ll return. He realizes that he won’t be able to find Rachel until he re-examines why their marriage ended in the first place.

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” was ordered to series in March 2021. Brodesser-Akner serves as writer and executive produces along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris are set to direct episodes. ABC Signature is the studio, with Timberman-Beverly currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Caplan is known for her recurring role as Sara in NBC’s cult classic teen dramedy “Freaks and Geeks” as well as playing Janis Ian in “Mean Girls” and famed sexologist Virginia E. Johnson in Showtime’s “Masters of Sex.” More recently, she has led the voice cast of Netflix’s adult animated comedy “Inside Job” and starred in the Apple TV Plus drama “Truth Be Told” and Season 2 of Hulu’s psychological thriller “Castle Rock.” Up next, she will star as Alex in Paramount Plus’ reimagining of the 1987 psychological thriller “Fatal Attraction.”

Caplan is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, Rise Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

