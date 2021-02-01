Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson Will Anchor ABC’s Weekend ‘World News Tonight’

Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson have been named co-anchors of the weekend broadcasts of ABC News “World News Tonight,” filling roles in the wake of the departure of anchor Tom Llanas.

In a memo sent to ABC News staffers Monday, James Goldston, the unit’s outgoing president, said Johnson will anchor Saturdays, while Davis will anchor Sundays. They will commence their new duties this weekend. Both are expected to continue their other duties at ABC News. Davis anchors a primetime broadcast on ABC News Live and Johnson works at the Saturday broadcast of “Good Morning America.”

Davis was last year named anchor of the ABC News Live program, and has become a regular part of ABC News’ big special reports around such developments as presidential debates and elections. She will appear on ABC News Live Monday through Thursday, with a rotating group of anchors leading the venue’s Friday-night primetime program.

Johnson joined ABC News in 2018, and previously worked for KNBC and CBS News. He has recently been assigned to cover the coronavirus outbreak for ABC News.

“Linsey and Whit are both familiar faces at the World News Tonight desk, having filled in on the weekends and for David during the week,” Goldston said, referring to David Muir, the weekday anchor of the evening-news program.

“World News Tonight” has become the leading evening-news broadcast in the nation, both in terms of the audiences advertisers covet most, people between 25 and 54, and among overall viewers. The Saturday broadcast last season led in both those categories, while the Sunday broadcast led in total viewers for the first time in 23 years.