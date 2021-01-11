‘Lincoln Lawyer’ TV Adaptation Moves to Netflix With Series Order, ‘6 Underground’s’ Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Star

Netflix has ordered a series adaptation of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” Variety has learned.

The series was originally set up at CBS before moving to the streamer. CBS had given the series a significant production commitment during last year’s pilot season, but the network pulled the plug on the project in May.

This new iteration will still hail from co-writer and executive producer David E. Kelley and co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner Ted Humphrey. However, it will feature an entirely new cast from the CBS version.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will star in the series as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. It is based on the series of bestselling novels by author Michael Connelly. The first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, “The Brass Verdict.”

Connelly will also executive produce along with Ross Fineman. A+E Studios will produce.

“I’m thrilled to call Netflix our home,” Connelly said in a statement. “And I’m excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers – both old and new fans – around the world.”

Connelly’s original “The Lincoln Lawyer” novel, which came out in 2006, was adapted for the big screen in 2011 with Matthew McConaughey playing Haller. The Brad Furman film was a box office hit and also starred Marisa Tomei in the role of Haller’s ex-wife Maggie McPherson.