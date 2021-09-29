Lily Rose-Depp to Star Opposite The Weeknd in HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

Model and actor Lily Rose-Depp will star in “The Idol,” an HBO drama series co-created by singer/songwriter The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

Per the logline, “The Idol” is about a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner (who happens to be the leader of a secret cult in Los Angeles). Tesfaye will also star in the show, which is currently in development.

Thus far, Rose-Depp and Tesfaye are the only two announced cast members, and they are believed to be playing the female pop singer and club owner/cult leader in question.

Levinson executive produces and writes, along with Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, his producing partner who has prior experience in the nightlife industry. Executive producing for Little Lamb are Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen, and executive producing for Bron Studios is Aaron L. Gilbert. Showrunner Joseph Epstein, who wrote the screenplay “Health and Wellness,” executive produces and writes along with co-executive producer and writer Mary Laws, who has written for HBO’s hit satirical dramedy “Succession.” Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and La Mar C. Taylor co-executive produce.

Rose-Depp is repped by CAA, Agence Adequat, Markham, Froggatt and Irwin, and attorney Jamie Feldman. Rose-Depp was recently in Neil Burger’s sci-fi flick, “The Voyagers,” leading alongside Tye Sheridan, Colin Farrell and Fionn Whitehead. She is slated to appear on two upcoming projects, “Wolf,” a drama written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri centered on a boy with species dysphoria, and “Silent Night,” in which she will star opposite Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Deadline first reported the news.