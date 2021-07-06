Lily Rabe to Star With Jesse Plemons in HBO Max Series ‘Love and Death’

“The Undoing” and “The Underground Railroad” regular Lily Rabe has been cast opposite “Fargo” and “Black Mirror” star Jesse Plemons in the HBO Max original limited series “Love and Death.” The show follows two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas (at least they do until somebody picks up an axe). The series is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

Rabe will play Betty Gore, wife to Allan Gore (Plemons). Her murderer will be portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen. Patrick Fugit (“Outcast,” “Almost Famous,”) has been cast as Candy’s husband, Pat Montgomery. The series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”).

Rabe is best known for her recurring role in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “American Horror Story,” starring in nine out of the series’ 10 seasons. The actor recently wrapped production on the George Clooney-directed coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar” for Amazon Studios and starred in Bruna Papandrea’s “Tell Me Your Secrets” for Amazon Prime Video. Rabe was awarded best actress at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival for her performance in Julia Hart’s “Miss Stevens” opposite Timothée Chalamet, and received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for Dan Sullivan’s “The Merchant of Venice.” She is repped by Mosaic, WME, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, and R&C PMK.

“Love and Death” is executive produced by writer David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; director Lesli Linka Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.