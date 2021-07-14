Lilly Singh Books ‘Dollface’ Role, Her First Since Ending Late-Night Show

Lilly Singh will join the upcoming second season of Hulu’s comedy series “Dollface,” Variety has confirmed.

Singh will play a queer bar owner named Liv who explores both a relationship and a business venture with Stella (Shay Mitchell).

This marks the actor’s first booked role since ending her late-night program, “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” after a two-year run on NBC. She has starred in films such as “Bad Moms,” “Dr. Cabbie,” “Fahrenheit 451” and “Ice Age: Continental Drift.”

Singh recently signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop unscripted projects under her banner Unicorn Island Productions. She is also developing a comedy series for Netflix with Kenya Barris as well as writers Nell Scovell and Diya Mishra.

Created by Jordan Weiss, “Dollface” centers on a young woman named Jules (“2 Broke Girls” and “WandaVision” star Kat Dennings), who, in the aftermath of a breakup, tries to rekindle long-forgotten female friendships amid a battle with her own imagination. Brenda Song, Esther Povitsky and Beth Grant also star in the series, which Hulu renewed for a second season in January 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic subsequently caused a protracted delay in production.

The second season is currently in production in Los Angeles, eyeing a 2022 premiere.

Weiss and Dennings serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Ira Ungerleider, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom, Tom Ackerley, Bryan Unkeless, Scott Morgan, Nicole King and Stephanie Laing.

Singh is repped by WME, XX Artists and HJTH.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the casting.