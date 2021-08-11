Lil Nas X Explains Why He Turned Down a Role on ‘Euphoria’

Lil Nas X has already shown his acting chops in music videos for “Montero (Call My By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” In this week’s cover story for Variety‘s Young Hollywood issue, the 22-year-old hip-hop star reveals that he plans to one day follow in the footsteps of artists such as Lady Gaga and Beyoncé by starring in movies.

“Absolutely, that’s going to happen for sure,” Nas says.

When asked what kind of acting he envisions for himself, Nas explains: “Honestly, I want to dabble around in a lot of things like I do in music,” he says, before listing of some well-known films in different genres. “‘A Star is Born.’ Let’s also do a ‘Grown Ups 2.’ Let’s do an ‘Obsessed’ with Beyoncé. Maybe we claim the sequel. We do the gay version of ‘Obsessed.'”

Nas also has plans to branch out into TV acting. “I would like to do some stuff like ‘Euphoria,'” Nas says of the critically-acclaimed HBO series, which is currently filming its second season. “I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria,’ but I didn’t want to take time from finishing my album. It was going to be great.” He pauses. “Season 3 it is.”

This week, HBO announced some cast additions to “Euphoria,” including Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of cocaine kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. The details about these new roles have been kept under wraps, and Nas didn’t specify what part he was offered.

The high school series created by Sam Levinson won an Emmy for Zendaya for best lead actress in a drama in 2020.

Lil Nas X’s debut full-length album, “Montero,” is expected to come out later this summer.