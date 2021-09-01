‘Life Is Strange’ Series From Legendary TV, dj2 Entertainment, Enlists Shawn Mendes, Anonymous Content to Produce

The television adaptation of the hit video game series “Life Is Strange” is enlisting music star Shawn Mendes and Anonymous Content.

The TV version of the Square Enix games hails from Legendary Television and dj2 Entertainment, with Anonymous Content now also producing. Anonymous and Legendary will serve as co-studios, with Legendary as the lead studio. Mendes and Andrew Gertler will executive produce under their Permanent Content banner while also overseeing music for the series.

dj2 Entertainment’s Dmitri M. Johnson, Howard Bliss and Dan Jevons executive produce along with Anonymous Content’s Joy Gorman Wettels and Zack Hayden alongside Mendes and Gertler.

The first “Life Is Strange” game was released in 2015. They are described as story-driven adventure games that feature a universe where everyday heroes wield supernatural powers, while dealing with real challenges, real relationships, and real emotions. The player’s decisions have deep and lasting repercussions on the game’s story, its characters, and the world.

The series has been in the works since 2016, when it was picked up by Legendary. The studio subsequently sold the project to Hulu with a script-to-series order, but after a mandate shift at Hulu and executive changes at Legendary, the rights reverted back to Square Enix.

Since then, “Life Is Strange” has released three more installments with a fourth due out in September 2021. It has also won a Peabody Award and developed a strong cult following.

According to sources, there is already strong interest in the IP from nearly a dozen buyers despite the fact it has not been taken back out to market, though that will happen soon. Legendary and Square Enix re-partnered on the project after successfully selling the “Tomb Raider” animated series to Netflix with a two-season order. dj2 is also producing that series. Legendary and dj2. also have the series “My Friend Pedro” in the works, based on the video game of the same name, under their first-look deal.

