‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Star Lexi Underwood to Play Malia Obama in ‘The First Lady’ at Showtime

Lexi Underwood has been cast in the recurring role of Malia Obama in the Showtime anthology series “The First Lady,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama, while O-T Fagbenle will appear as President Barack Obama. Malia, the oldest Obama daughter, is described as open minded and intelligent as she pushes her parents to make socially conscious decisions.

Underwood received strong acclaim for her role as Pearl in the Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere.” Her past TV appearances include “Criminal Minds,” “The Good Doctor,” “Family Reunion,” and “Will vs. the Future.” She made her Broadway debut at 11 in “The Lion King.”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Underwood is the latest young actress to be cast as a President’s child in “The First Lady.” Dakota Fanning is attached play Susan Ford, the only daughter of Betty Ford and President Gerald Ford, with Betty to be played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Gerald to be played by Aaron Eckhart. Other cast members include Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in the series.

“The First Lady” is written and executive produced by Aaron Cooley. Davis is also executive producing along with Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang of JuVee Productions. Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment executive produces along with Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan of LINK Entertainment. Susanne Bier is attached to direct and executive produce. Showtime and Lionsgate Television will produce.