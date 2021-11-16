LeVar Burton to Host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show in Development at eOne

LeVar Burton is set to host a game show version of the classic trivia game “Trivial Pursuit,” which is currently in development at Entertainment One (eOne).

“’Trivial Pursuit’ is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe,” Burton said. “I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”

The hosting gig is part of a deal between eOne, which is owned by Hasbro, and Burton’s LeVar Burton Entertainment (LBE) to develop “Trivial Pursuit” into a game show format. Burton will also executive produce the series along with LBE’s Sangita Patel and Tara Long and Geno McDermott from eOne. No network is currently attached to the series.

“LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from ‘Roots’ to ‘Reading Rainbow’ to ‘Star Trek’ and beyond,” said said Long, president of global unscripted television for eOne. “His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way.”

The news comes after Burton was among the most popular choices to take over the “Jeopardy!” hosting gig following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Burton had campaigned for the role heavily, eventually guest hosting from July 26-30. The role first went to “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards before he was fired, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings now set to host.

In an interview on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” in September, Burton said that he was no longer interested in hosting “Jeopardy!” following his experience with the quiz show.

“The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something…they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton told Noah. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like ‘Well, okay, what’s next?’”

“Trivial Pursuit” is currently available in more than 26 countries and 17 languages. Over 100 million copies of the game have been sold and it was named to the “Games Hall of Fame” by Games magazine. It is the latest Hasbro game to get developed into an onscreen property, with eOne’s current slate including “Clue,” “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Power Rangers,” and “Mouse Trap.”