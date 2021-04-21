LeVar Burton to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’; George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, David Faber and Joe Buck Close Out Lineup

It’s happening.

Following an uproarious social media push to have “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek” star LeVar Burton take the hosting podium on “Jeopardy!”, the actor has been announced as part of the final group of guest hosts who will round out the show’s 37th season in the wake of the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek last November.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” said “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

In the minds of many fans, Burton is the frontrunner to step into Trebek’s role, with a Change.org petition garnering over 246,000 signatures. In addition to being known for hosting and executive producing PBS’ “Reading Rainbow” and starring as Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Kunta Kinte in “Roots,” Burton has won 13 Emmys, a George Foster Peabody and a Grammy. He currently hosts his own podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads.”

Also on tap to guest host are “Good Morning America” and “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” anchor George Stephanopoulos, his fellow “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts, CNBC “Squawk on the Street” co-anchor and former “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champ David Faber, and three-time National Sportscaster of the Year award winner sportscaster Joe Buck, who is known for covering NFL and MLB games on Fox. As part of each guest host’s appearance, a charity of their choice will receive a donation.

“Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings was the first to guest host the series this season, followed by a lineup that has included Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Oz, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Aaron Rodgers. “Jeopardy!” all-star Buzzy Cohen will host the show’s Tournament of Champions in May.