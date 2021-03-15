‘Let the Right One In’ Pilot Starrring Demián Bichir Ordered at Showtime

Showtime has ordered a pilot inspired by the hit Swedish novel and film “Let the Right One In,” Variety has learned.

Demián Bichir is attached to star in the series, with Andrew Hinderaker onboard as showrunner and executive producer. Seith Mann will also executive produce in addition to directing the pilot.

The series centers on Mark (Bichir), a father and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive.

“’Let the Right One In’ quickly establishes itself as a thrilling, high-stakes drama that asks the question: How far would you go to save your child from the monsters out there – would you risk becoming a monster yourself?” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming for Showtime. “Demián Bichir is one of the world’s most dynamic and engrossing actors, and his charisma and vulnerability will surely bring Andrew Hinderaker’s exquisite script to life, guided by Seith Mann’s deft direction. We couldn’t be more excited about the potential of this show.”

“Let the Right One In” was first published in 2004 by author John Ajvide Lindqvist. It was subsequently adapted into a 2008 film starring Kåre Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson. An American remake, “Let Me In,” was released in 2010 starring

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Richard Jenkins. TNT had previously ordered a pilot for a series adaptation, but it was passed over in 2017.

“The series is both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely our own,” said Hinderaker. “And casting a true artist like Demián epitomizes our bold aspiration to be one of the most terrifying shows on TV, and one of the most moving.”

Bichir is no stranger to Showtime audiences, having played Esteban across multiple seasons of the network’s hit series “Weeds.” His other American TV roles include “The Bridge” and “Grand Hotel.” In film, Bichir was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for best actor in “A Better Life.” He has also appeared in “The Hateful Eight,” “The Midnight Sky,” and “The Nun,” among many others.

He is repped by CAA.

Hinderaker most recently created the Netflix series “Away” starring Hilary Swank. He was also previously a writer on Showtime’s popular series “Penny Dreadful.” He is repped by CAA and Literate.

“Let the Right One In” is produced by Tomorrow Studios, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow serving as executive producers alongside Hinderaker and Mann. Tomorrow Studios is a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Bichir will serve as a producer in addition to starring.