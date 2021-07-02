Showtime Fills Out Cast for Drama Pilot ‘Let the Right One In’

Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Jacob Buster and Ian Foreman have joined the cast of the Showtime drama pilot “Let the Right One In.”

The project also stars Demián Bichir, who plays Mark, a husband and father whose perfect life is thrown into disarray when his daughter Eleanor (Baez) is bitten by a mysterious creature who vanishes into a night. When Eleanor returns to New York City, her condition brings out a strange vampiric power as she meets a friend who reignites her desire to regain her humanity.

Larry Pine

Carroll will play Zeke Dawes, a successful restaurant owner who is friends with Mark and knows about Eleanor’s condition. Buster plays Peter, a sweet and funny boy who suffers from the same condition as Eleanor. When his father tests a potential cure on him, it backfires and releases a terrifying monster. Foreman will play quiet and sensitive Isaiah, who befriends Eleanor but has no idea the threat she poses.

Jacob Buster Yves Bright

Anika Noni Rose and Grace Gummer also star, and Larry Pine has been cast in the pilot as the recurring character of Arthur, a brilliant scientist and CEO of a pharmaceutical company.

“Let the Right One In” is inspired by the original hit Swedish novel, written by John Ajvide Lindqvist, and film, directed by Tomas Alfredson, of the same title.

Showrunner Andrew Hinderaker executive produces alongside Seith Mann, who will also direct the pilot, as well as Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, which is based at ITV Studios. Bichir serves as producer.

(Pictured: Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll and Ian Foreman)