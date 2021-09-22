‘Let the Right One In’ Starring Demián Bichir Ordered to Series at Showtime

Showtime has ordered the American version of “Let the Right One In” to series, Variety has learned.

The 10-episode series, based on the hit Swedish novel and film of the same name, was originally ordered to pilot at the premium cabler back in March. It is expected to go into production in New York City in early 2022.

Demián Bichir leads the cast, which also includes Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster.

“Let the Right One In” centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

Andrew Hinderaker wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Seith Mann directed the pilot. He will direct additional episodes and also serve as an executive producer. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios also executive produce. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer. Bichir will serve as a producer on the series in addition to starring. Tomorrow Studios produces the series.

“Let the Right One In” was first published in 2004 by author John Ajvide Lindqvist. It was subsequently adapted into a 2008 film starring Kåre Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson. An American remake, “Let Me In,” was released in 2010 starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Richard Jenkins. TNT had previously ordered a pilot for a series adaptation, but it was passed over in 2017.