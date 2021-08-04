Leslie Jones, Nat Faxon Join HBO Max Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Leslie Jones and Nat Faxon have joined “Our Flag Means Death” as recurring guest stars.

The HBO Max original comedy series is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his cushy lifestyle to become a pirate. Taika Waititi also stars as Blackbeard, history’s most feared and revered pirate.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Ewen Bremmer, David Fane, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz.

Jones, who is known for her roles in “Coming 2 America,” “Supermarket Sweep” and “Saturday Night Live,” is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Faxon, who has starred in “Your Friends from College,” “Married” and “Charlie’s Angels,” is represented by CAA and Artists First.

Bremner (“Trainspotting,” “Wonder Woman,” “Creation Stories”) will appear as Buttons; Fane (“Next Goal Wins,” “Bro’Town,” “800 Words”) will play Fang; Foad (“Bloods”) will play Lucius; Fry (“In The Earth,” “Yesterday”) will play Frenchie; Kayo (“Truth Seekers,” “The Bubble”) will plauy Oluwande; Khan (“Man Like Mobeen,” “Army of Thieves,” “The Bubble”) will appear as Ivan; Kinnear (“Penny Dreadful,” “The Imitation Game”) will pull double duty as Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton; Maher (“Marriage Story,” “Captain Marvel,” “Live by Night”) will appear as Black Pete; Nairn (“Game of Thrones,” “The Little People”) will appear as Wee John Feeney; O’Neill (“The Batman,” “Chernobyl”) will play Izzy; and Ortiz (“Vida,” “American Horror Story: 1984”) will play Bonifacia.

“Our Flag Means Death” is executive produced by Waititi, series creator and showrunner David Jenkins, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.