Leslie Jones to Host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones has been tapped to host next month’s return of the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former “Saturday Night Live” star, also currently host of ABC’s “Supermarket Sweep” game show, will emcee the live ceremony on Sunday, May 16.

Jones is also nominated at this year’s show, in the best comedic performance category, for her role in “Coming 2 America,” currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Her other recent credits include “Ghostbusters” and her one-hour Netflix comedy special “Time Machine.” Jones also hosted the BET Awards in 2017.

Last year, MTV at first decided to move the Movie & TV Awards to December, in order to capitalize on the start of movie awards season. But the pandemic put that decision on hold, and ultimately instead the network ran the special “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time,” hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, in December.

But now the show is back, and nominees this year led with Marvel’s Disney Plus series “WandaVision,” which earned five nods — including best show, best performance in a show (Elizabeth Olsen), best hero (Teyonah Parris), best villain (Kathryn Hahn) and best fight (Wanda vs. Agatha).

Receiving four nods were Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” (which is produced by MTV Studios) and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.” Earning three are Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and the most-recognized film of the year, Amazon Studios’ “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

The 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air live on Sunday, May 16 from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET; the inaugural “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” will air the following night, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

Both shows will be executive produced by MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive. Meanwhile, MTV has opened up fan voting in 25 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com through April 30.

View the entire list of 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations here.